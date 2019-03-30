Stanley Louis Bridges, age 96, died peacefully at his home in St. Anthony Gardens on March 29, 2019. He was born on January 5, 1923 in McComb, Mississippi. He was the son of Henry Alton Bridges and Minnie (Mamie) Gariepy Bridges and brother of the late Alton Bridges, Jr., and William B. Bridges. He is survived by his wife, Frances Grant Bridges, his sister Barbara Medcalf, son Stanley Louis Bridges, Jr., (Ginny), daughter Mary Ann Bridges Fontenot, and grandchildren Greg (Rebecca), Amy, and Matthew Fontenot, and Mary Katherine and Jack Bridges, great grandchildren Peter, Elizabeth, and Zelie Mae Fontenot. He served three years in World War II, including two years in Foggia, Italy in the 15th Air Force. He attended Loyola University in New Orleans on the GI Bill and graduated with a degree in Pharmacy in 1949. He was owner of Hebert Drugs from 1964 until 1985. Stanley was married to Jeanne Marie LeBlanc from 1952 until her death in 2002. As a devoted Catholic, he was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus, and attended annual spiritual retreats at the Manresa House of Retreats for more than 30 years. He was a respected community leader, and an active member of the Lions Club. As an avid golfer, Stanley was a charter member of Covington Country Club. He was a sports fan, especially pulling for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the St. Paul Wolves, LSU Tigers, and New Orleans Saints. A wake will be held at the EJ Fielding Funeral Home Tuesday, April 2, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Visitation on Wednesday, April 3 will be at St. Peter's Church starting at 9:30 am, followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 am, and interment at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Covington. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pennies for Bread, St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict, LA 70457, https://www.saintjosephabbey.com/how-to-donate. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary