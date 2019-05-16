Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanton Paul Chassasignac Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stanton Paul Chassasignac, Jr. died Friday May 10 in Harrisonburg, VA of Heart Disease. He was a long-time resident of Harrisonburg, VA. Paul was born in New Orleans, LA, the son of Stanton Paul Chassaignac, Sr. & Katherine O'Brien Chassaignac. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Katherine (Kay) C. Martin of Springfield, IL. Paul is survived by sisters Ann C. Moore (Denny), Carol C. Watermeier (Gilbert), Elizabeth C. Leinhardt, all of Metairie, LA, Mary C. Burks (Don) of Frisco, TX and his brother Louis Chassaignac (Bobbie)of Covington, LA, and numerous nieces, and nephews. Paul was educated in New Orleans Catholic schools and attended several universities and was a visionary and inventor. He was a longtime activist and interested in improving the lives of others and the environment. Private services are planned. Stanton Paul Chassasignac, Jr. died Friday May 10 in Harrisonburg, VA of Heart Disease. He was a long-time resident of Harrisonburg, VA. Paul was born in New Orleans, LA, the son of Stanton Paul Chassaignac, Sr. & Katherine O'Brien Chassaignac. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Katherine (Kay) C. Martin of Springfield, IL. Paul is survived by sisters Ann C. Moore (Denny), Carol C. Watermeier (Gilbert), Elizabeth C. Leinhardt, all of Metairie, LA, Mary C. Burks (Don) of Frisco, TX and his brother Louis Chassaignac (Bobbie)of Covington, LA, and numerous nieces, and nephews. Paul was educated in New Orleans Catholic schools and attended several universities and was a visionary and inventor. He was a longtime activist and interested in improving the lives of others and the environment. Private services are planned. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close