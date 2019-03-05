Starnell M. Boyington, born July 20, 1944, in New Orleans, Louisiana, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, in her home, on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was the loving mother of Starnell Roig (Darren), Treasure Schwab, Richard Boyington (Crystal), Marcey Sweat (Joseph) and Riki Heustis (Wayne). Grandmother of Taylor, Manuel, Bailey, Katie, Tristen, Shane, Taylor, Savannah, Landin, Lilly and Maxwell. Great-grandmother of Ashton and Kai. She is also survived by her siblings, Keith Alexander, Darren Alexander, and Leshirl Bergeron. She was preceded in death by her parents, John J. Moore and Juanita M. Alexander. Starnell loved spending time with her family, listening to music, dancing and singing. She will be fondly remembered by her children as a loving mother, who always put their needs above her own, and as a devoted mother to her furbabies, Maggie, Gabby, Pricey, Cry Baby and Spyda, who she loved dearly. The world lost a selfless soul, when it lost Starnell. She will be missed not only by her family, but also by the many people whose lives she touched with her kindness, devotion and giving heart. She never knew a stranger, and was an angel on earth to those who needed one; a shelter in the storm for those seeking refuge; and the best friend anyone could ever ask for. As Starnell requested, her family celebrated her life privately, and will forever celebrate her memory, in their hearts. To sign and view the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary