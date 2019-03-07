Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella Rita Miller Folse. View Sign

It is with broken hearts that we announce that on March 3rd, 2019, Stella Rita Miller Folse left suddenly to be with our Lord. She was 77 at her passing and had a full and wonderful life. She was born to Carroll Augustus & Mary Loudie Noel Miller in Arnaudville, Louisiana on November 22nd, 1941. She was a daughter, a sister, a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother but mostly a loving wife to a man who adored her for over 63 years. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this upcoming June. Her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were everything to her. All who knew her will sorely miss her loving and nurturing ways. She attended and graduated in June 1959 from Martin Behrman High School in New Orleans. While there, she went on a date to a drive-in movie with her older brothers' friend and 3 years later married him. When he was away (in Korea and Vietnam) she raised 4 kids. When they were all in school, she began working for Federal Civil Service; first as a testing specialist, then a retirements and separations supervisor for the 14th Air Base Wing (Columbus, MS) and finally in Minerals Management in Bourg, LA until she retired in March 2006 after 33 years of service. She is survived by her husband James Ray Folse, her mother Mary Loudie Miller, her daughter Donna Folse Schultz and husband Chris, her sons James Ray Folse and wife Chrystal, Peter Anthony Folse, Carroll A Folse and wife Rose, daughter of her heart Dorinda Simmons Hughes, her sisters-in-law Gerline Landry and Kaaren Miller and her brothers-in-law Mike Lawrence, David Folse and wife Patty. She will also be forever missed by her grandchildren, James Brock Folse and wife Alyson, Kelsey Krobot and future husband Chris Hayden, Kristin Folse Dewey and husband Jeffrey, Emily Folse Howe and husband Dylan, Evan Folse, Sam Folse, Jenna Folse and Rebecca Folse, her great-grandchildren Malachi Dewey & Sawyer Hayden, and godson Paul Breaux. She will be greeted and welcomed into heaven by our Lord, his son Jesus, her father Carroll Miller, her brothers Dewey Miller, David Miller and wife Wanna, her sister Yvette Lawrence, sister-in-law Betty Armatta and husband Sidney, sister-in-law Janet Thibodeaux, brothers-in-law Peter Folse Jr., Earl Landry and August (Sonny) Folse. A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church at 13281 Highway 644, Vacherie, LA 70090 on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 with a Reception in the small hall at the church. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements. To view or sign the online guestbook, please visit It is with broken hearts that we announce that on March 3rd, 2019, Stella Rita Miller Folse left suddenly to be with our Lord. She was 77 at her passing and had a full and wonderful life. She was born to Carroll Augustus & Mary Loudie Noel Miller in Arnaudville, Louisiana on November 22nd, 1941. She was a daughter, a sister, a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother but mostly a loving wife to a man who adored her for over 63 years. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this upcoming June. Her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were everything to her. All who knew her will sorely miss her loving and nurturing ways. She attended and graduated in June 1959 from Martin Behrman High School in New Orleans. While there, she went on a date to a drive-in movie with her older brothers' friend and 3 years later married him. When he was away (in Korea and Vietnam) she raised 4 kids. When they were all in school, she began working for Federal Civil Service; first as a testing specialist, then a retirements and separations supervisor for the 14th Air Base Wing (Columbus, MS) and finally in Minerals Management in Bourg, LA until she retired in March 2006 after 33 years of service. She is survived by her husband James Ray Folse, her mother Mary Loudie Miller, her daughter Donna Folse Schultz and husband Chris, her sons James Ray Folse and wife Chrystal, Peter Anthony Folse, Carroll A Folse and wife Rose, daughter of her heart Dorinda Simmons Hughes, her sisters-in-law Gerline Landry and Kaaren Miller and her brothers-in-law Mike Lawrence, David Folse and wife Patty. She will also be forever missed by her grandchildren, James Brock Folse and wife Alyson, Kelsey Krobot and future husband Chris Hayden, Kristin Folse Dewey and husband Jeffrey, Emily Folse Howe and husband Dylan, Evan Folse, Sam Folse, Jenna Folse and Rebecca Folse, her great-grandchildren Malachi Dewey & Sawyer Hayden, and godson Paul Breaux. She will be greeted and welcomed into heaven by our Lord, his son Jesus, her father Carroll Miller, her brothers Dewey Miller, David Miller and wife Wanna, her sister Yvette Lawrence, sister-in-law Betty Armatta and husband Sidney, sister-in-law Janet Thibodeaux, brothers-in-law Peter Folse Jr., Earl Landry and August (Sonny) Folse. A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church at 13281 Highway 644, Vacherie, LA 70090 on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 with a Reception in the small hall at the church. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements. To view or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Rose Lynn Funeral Services

1870 Cabanose Ave

Lutcher , LA 70071

(225) 869-0000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close