On Tuesday June 4, 2019, Stephanie Mae Buras was born and gained her angel wings to be with our Lord. She is survived by her parents Tyler L. Buras and Niki L. Vidrine of Slidell, La., her grandparents; James Vidrine Jr., Candus Bennett, and Morgan and Larry Buras, Step-grandparents Kimberly Vidrine and Roxanne Buras, and her Great-grandparents Sandra Schott, Martin & Susan Needom, James & Maude Vidrine and Debra Ellison. She was the niece of Brianna Vidrine, Hunter Vidrine, Zachary Vidrine, Noah Vidrine, Sadie Vidrine, Ethan Buras, Jon-Michael Buras, Jake Traylor and Nicole Blazio. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 2 pm at Williams Funeral Home, 67525 Hwy. 41, Pearl River, La., with visitation from 1 pm until service time. Interment to follow at Hickory Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Inc., located at D.T. Williams Funeral Home, Pearl River, La. Brother Danny Williams to be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred.