The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Norton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen A. Norton


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen A. Norton Obituary
Stephen A. Norton passed away peacefully at his home in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the age of 91. A New Orleans native, Stephen was born on November 7, 1927 to the late Clifford George Norton and Theresa Proze Norton. He is survived by his loving and devoted companion of over 50 years, Rose S. Reynolds; his stepdaughter, Debbie Reynolds Hutto and her beloved husband, Romaine Hutto; his cherished pets, Chi Chi and Ki Ki; his children, Jacquelyn Walder, Patricia Byrd, Peggy Dufosat and Stevie Norton; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Stephen proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He established his career as a talented mechanic, working for International Harvester. "Sweetie" as he was rightfully nicknamed, was a kind-hearted man, who will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass, held in the chapel at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until Mass. Interment, with Naval Honors, will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Download Now