Stephen A. Norton passed away peacefully at his home in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the age of 91. A New Orleans native, Stephen was born on November 7, 1927 to the late Clifford George Norton and Theresa Proze Norton. He is survived by his loving and devoted companion of over 50 years, Rose S. Reynolds; his stepdaughter, Debbie Reynolds Hutto and her beloved husband, Romaine Hutto; his cherished pets, Chi Chi and Ki Ki; his children, Jacquelyn Walder, Patricia Byrd, Peggy Dufosat and Stevie Norton; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Stephen proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He established his career as a talented mechanic, working for International Harvester. "Sweetie" as he was rightfully nicknamed, was a kind-hearted man, who will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass, held in the chapel at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until Mass. Interment, with Naval Honors, will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary