Stephen "Steve" F. Cazeaux passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the age of 64. Steve is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Melanie Paternostro Cazeaux; daughters Melissa M. Cazeaux-Botts (Elliot) and Monica C. Honsinger (Zack); grandchildren Genevieve M. Botts, Kathryn S. Botts and Norah C. Honsinger. He is preceded in death by his parents Stanley J. Cazeaux and Marguerite M. Cazeaux. Steve loved spending time with his family and friends. Affectionately known as Papa to his grandkids. Crawfish season was his favorite, spending hours boiling crawfish and sides for everyone to enjoy. He was a die-hard Saints and LSU fan. Steve enjoyed playing golf whenever he could. He was a great handy man, and could fix anything. He loved all animals, and was sometimes called "St. Francis". Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Divine Providence Catholic Church, 8617 W Metairie Ave, Metairie, LA 70003, on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:30am. Visitation will begin at 9:30am. Interment in Lake Lawn Park and Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve's honor to the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Foundation, www.lymphoma.org or ARNO, www.animalrescueneworleans.org/donate/ The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com . Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2019