Stephen Christopher Dufour entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the age of 33. Stephen was born in New Orleans, LA and was a lifelong resident of the Westbank. He graduated from Archbishop Shaw High School, Class of 2004 and went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministry from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Throughout Stephen's life, he was a talented athlete and a gifted speaker who had a tremendous passion for God's word coupled with a deep love for God's people. He spent his time encouraging others through his faith. His presence lit up any room he walked into and his natural ability to connect with others was amazing. His greatest accomplishment and love of all was his daughter, Emmie Grace. Stephen will always be remembered by the lives he touched, his strong faith, his contagious laugh and vibrant smile. Beloved father of Emmie Grace Dufour. Loving son of Hunley "Snake" P. Dufour, Jr. and Maria Ward Adams. Stepson of Cindy Richards Dufour and Randy J. Blanchard. Beloved brother of Brook M. Adams and Scott A. Dufour and brother-in-law to Jessica A. Dufour. Loving grandson of Carolyn Tullier Ward and the late David H. Ward, Sr., Hunley P. Dufour, Sr. and Theoma Dufour. Uncle of Ian M. Adams and Brooklyn A. Dufour. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Stephen's home church, Believer's Life Family Church, 501 Lapalco Blvd., Gretna, LA on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 9:30AM until 12 Noon. Funeral services will be held at Believer's Life Family Church on Saturday at 12 Noon. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for your gifts in the form of a donation to an educational fund that has been established for the love of Stephen's life, his daughter, Emmie Grace Dufour. Gifts will fulfill Stephen's heartfelt desire for her not to be without and will be used to further her education. Gifts can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/emmie-dufour-educational-fund. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019