Stephen Patrick Clavier of Picayune, Mississippi, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 69. Graveside Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery and Mausoleum, 5190 Canal Boulevard, New Orleans, Louisiana 70124, Vault #87 (Myrtle and Aloe). Stephen was born in New Orleans and was long-time resident of Irish Channel, Louisiana. He was of the Catholic faith. He is survived by his brothers, Curtis J. Clavier (Susan) of Picayune, Mississippi and Robert M. Clavier (Jean) of New Orleans, Louisiana and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Peter Clavier and Patricia Castrogiovanni Clavier; his brothers, Paul J. Clavier and Terry G. Clavier; and his sister, Helen Ann Clavier Villarrubia. Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website at www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary, to leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 13, 2019