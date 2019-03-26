|
|
Stephen J. Keller passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Olive Hollis Keller for 54 years. Father of Nicole Keller and the late Travis, Jason, and Christopher Keller. Former father-in-law of Christopher Goutierez. Son of the late Marguerite and Joseph Keller. Brother-in-law of Darrell, Charles, and Ollie Hollis. Grandfather of Andrew Goutierez. Also survived by nieces, nephews and his beloved canine companion, Molly. He retired from Chevron Oronite Chemical after 32 years of service. He enjoyed traveling to Tennessee and was a lifelong resident of Belle Chasse, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service in the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11am. Interment, Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday morning from 9am until 11am. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019