Stephen Joseph Casamento passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019 at the age of 68 due to complications associated with Parkinson's disease. He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by his wife of 45 years, Laura Hauer Casamento, daughter Leslie Casamento Ruiz (Steven), his beloved granddaughters, Katie Elizabeth Buse and Emily Kathleen Buse, as well as his siblings, Vincent Joseph Casamento (Peggy), Athalie Casamento Bohnet (Richard), Judy Casamento Conaway, and Thomas Casamento (Jeanne). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and the family cat, Bella. A New Orleans native, born on July 23, 1950, he was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent Joseph and Lydia Athalie Gross Casamento, and his brother-in-law, Gene Raymond Conaway. Upon graduating from the University of New Orleans, he started his professional career in August of 1972 at Waters Parkerson and Company as a Vice President and Comptroller, eventually progressing to Investment Manager. In December of 1980, he shared in the development of JMC Capital Management, where he became Executive Vice President and CEO until May of 2000, when he returned to Waters Parkerson and Company until his retirement in December of 2012. He served as treasurer on the LA Walks for Parkinson's committee, benefiting various Parkinson's-related foundations and was instrumental in helping to develop and maintain a support group for Early Onset Parkinson's patients and their families. The family would like to thank his "team" from Passages Hospice, who were all so kind and considerate throughout this very difficult time. Visitation will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon with a service immediately following. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to any of the following would be greatly appreciated: Atonement Lutheran Church, 6500 Riverside Drive, Metairie, Louisiana 70003; Davis Phinney Foundation -- LA Walks for Parkinson's, 357 S. McCaslin Boulevard, Suite 105, Louisville, Colorado 80027; or The Village Church -- Lutheran, 29180 U.S. 190, Lacombe, Louisiana 70445.