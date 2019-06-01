Services Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home 4747 Veterans Blvd Metairie , LA 70006 (504) 888-8440 Resources More Obituaries for Stephen Bentel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stephen Mark Bentel

Obituary Condolences Flowers Stephen Mark Bentel was welcomed into his Heavenly home on Friday, May 25, 2019 after fighting for over 10 years with a heart condition. He is preceded in death by his devoted and compassionate mother, Shirley Blume Bentel, and his older brothers, Henry P. Bentel, III, Lawrence Charles Bentel, and Ronald Joseph Bentel. He is survived by his devoted father, Henry P. Bentel Jr. and his brother William David Bentel and his sister, Lori Ann Bentel. He is also survived by his loving children, Brandy Anne Marie Bentel- soon to be delCastillo (Rocky), Dianne Elizabeth Bentel, Stephen Allen Bentel, and Austin Tyler Bentel. He will be deeply missed by all his grandchildren, Alyssa, Caden, Trey, Annabel, and Cassidy, along with many of his nieces, nephews, and cousins. Stephen was born on December 3, 1961 in New Orleans, Louisiana. In his teenage years, he moved with his four brothers and his sister to the City of Kenner where he lived for over 40 years. He attended Bonnabel High School and worked with his father and brothers completing home and business construction where he learned many different trades. He worked in the maintenance department for Holiday Inn in Laplace for many years. He was the top plumber for Bell's Plumbing & Heating, and he was the most distinctive groundskeeper at Delgado Community College and did more than just repair anything asked of him. He would help students jump start their cars, fix their flat tire, and wait with them while the City of New Orleans removed a boot off of their car. In the late 90's, he started his own business, Steve's Maintenance & Repair, and would provide services from unclogging your kitchen sink to remodeling your entire home. He would bring along his two sons to the jobsites to try and teach them as many different skills as possible. His heart for helping people and animals was bigger than the Earth! Steve had a huge compassion for rescue animals, and he would take care of them better than himself. He always offered a lending hand even when his body was telling him to take it easy. He gave people a chance when the rest of the world would turn their backs. He let people work for him even when he barely had work to make sure they had money to buy food. He offered people a place to stay, even if it meant for him to give up his own bed. Steve was a unique individual who was known everywhere his presence was made. After surviving numerous heart attacks, he might have tried to limit himself to the things he could do, but he always pushed himself to complete whatever project he was working on in front of his house. He loved to make things for his grandchildren and surprise them with his gift. 25th Street and Roosevelt in Kenner will never be the same. He was well-known to patrol his corner and always stopped whatever he was doing to wave at his family and friends as they drove down the street and honked at him. He would wait every morning and evening to make sure he saw and talked with his grandchildren before and after school. By doing so, he became the "School Crossing Guard" for the children walking to and from the school that was behind his home. If you ever drove past 25th Street and Roosevelt at the time school began or let out, you would find Steve everyday stopping the cars to allow the children to cross a busy intersection that is known for drivers to disregard the stop sign. We would like to thank Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) for helping us honor hour father's wish to be an organ donor and give the gift of sight to the blind, skin to burned victims, and bone marrow to those who are in need of a transplant. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Divine Providence, 917 N. Atlanta St., Metairie, La. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , SPCA, and LOPA in honor of Stephen M. Bentel. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.LeitzEaganFuneralHome.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries