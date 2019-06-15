Stephen Samuel Taliancich, departed this life to be with the Lord on June 13, 2019. He was seventy-seven years old and the devoted husband for fifty-four years of Willa Jean "Jeanie" Kern. He was the son of the late Capt. Stephen Sam B. and Mazelle Batrous Taliancich, and the brother of the late Ann Louise Taliancich. He is survived by his nieces, Jennifer Magri Madona (Steven), Julie Magri Bergeron (Michael), and Kathleen Atzenhoffer Taylor (Christopher), and his devoted nephews Mark S. Atzenhoffer (Cissy), and Matthew Kern Atzenhoffer (Amy). He will be sadly missed by his caregiver/ in-laws Kay and Tony Atzenhoffer, and his dog Bella. He will be missed by great nieces Rebeka Atzenhoffer Brock (Jerome), Hailey Taylor, Phoebe Madona, and Ruth Atzenhoffer, and his great nephews Thomas III and Julian Savoie, Dominic and Sami Madona, and Floyd Atzenhoffer. Steve graduated from St. Ann Elementary School in 1956, St. Aloysius High School in 1960, and Delgado Community College in 1965. He attended Louisiana State University in New Orleans during 1961-62 and was a Charter Member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. He was also a Charter Member of the World War II Museum and the Audubon Nature Institute Aquarium and a past president of the Terrytown Lions Club. Steve was the Senior Vice-President of A/C Supply, Inc. where he was employed for fifty-seven years and worked with colleagues who he considered friends and a loving team until his illness forced him to take a few days off. His family would like to thank the great medical team who took care of him during his last illness at Ochsner Medical Foundation Hospital and the ICU team who kept him comfortable during his last days and his doctors who cared for him during his illness. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at LAKE LAWN METAIRIE FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in his name. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 15 to June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary