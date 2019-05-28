The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Steve Roger Turner, 72, died Monday, May 13, 2019. Mr. Turner was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, born May 28, 1947. He graduated from Walter L. Cohen Senior High School and served honorably in the U.S. Army for 2 years. Mr. Turner retired after 10 years from the Domino Sugar Refinery as an Operator. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Delilah Turner, DeShelia Turner and Patricia Turner Burrell of New Orleans, Louisiana and three grandsons, Dorian White and Anthony McClendon, Jr. and Saahdiq Charles. Mr. Turner is also survived by four siblings, Russell Turner, Sally Turner Gardiner, Thelma Turner and Shedrick Turner and is preceded in death by his older sister, Eloise Buchanan and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Shedrick and Thelma Turner. The family invites a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm for a visitation at JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119. A Memorial Service will follow and be celebrated at 1:30 pm in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel with Reverend Theodore J. Bush, Jr., Pastor of Community Baptist Church, as the officiant of service. To view and sign the register book, visit www.schoenfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 30, 2019
