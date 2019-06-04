|
|
Steven Lloyd Lally, Sr., of Slidell, LA, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 57. Beloved Husband of Helen Mangerchine Lally for 36 years. Father of Steven L. Lally Jr., Christopher L. Lally, Stephanie Lally Lyncker, and Christinia M. Lally. Step-father of Angela J. Taylor and Theresa A. Margiotta. Son of Ralph T. Lally Jr. and Jacqueline Lloyd Lally. Brother of Beth Lally Dove, Debra Lally Lott, and Cynthia Lally LeBlanc. Also survived by nine grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Donations to preferred, in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 7, 2019