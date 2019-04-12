Sue- Ann Skinner Steinert, passed away peacefully at her home in Gonzales, LA on April 11th, 2019. She was born on August 17, 1948 to the late Albert Skinner Sr. and Marie Tabor Donegan. Mrs. Steinert was raised in the New Orleans in the Irish Channel and was a 1966 alumnus of Redemptorist High School, where she was elected Homecoming Queen in 1965. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Elmore Steinert Jr., two children , Torrie {Chris} and Todd {Trisha}, and four grandchildren: Jared , Abby and Tanner Schexnaydre, and Tatum Steinert, who all were the "Joy of Her Life." Mrs. Steinert also leaves behind one brother, Daniel Skinner. She was preceded in death by her parents, Brother Albert Skinner Jr., and in- laws: Elmore "Mr. Moe" Steinert and Rowena Steinert. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 10am-1pm at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA. Services will follow visitation and burial will be held at Greenwood Mausoleum. The family asks that any monetary donations be made to The Hospice of Baton Rouge – The Hospice of Baton Rouge Inpatient Unit, 3400 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary