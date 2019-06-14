Sue Labella passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the age of 78. She was a native of Holly Bluff, Mississippi and a long time resident of Metairie, LA and Waggaman, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobbie Yvonne Thrash Bailey and William Earl Bailey, and her siblings, Jack Bailey (Mary Lou), Patricia Gale Comeaux (Dale), Jimmie Dale Bailey, and Brenda Ford (Donny). She is the loving mother of Kathy Walker (Daniel) and Paul Labella (Monica). Grandmother of Cole Walker, Amy Fisher and Peyton Labella and great-grandmother of Sean Duhon. She is also survived by her siblings, Thelma Foster (Dongieux, Jr.) and Marilyn Dunn (late, Richard James, III), as well as many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins. Sue was employed as a telephone switch board operator right after high school while in Mississippi. She relocated to New Orleans at which time she worked for DH Holmes as a telephone operator and later as a receptionist and bookkeeper. She changed employment to Allen Parker Finance Company where she worked for many years prior to their closing. She spent several years as the bookkeeper at Hendersons Exxon in Metairie as well as another part time finance company. She began her time at Ochsner in 1978 working part time in the Medical Records department and later transferred as a full time employee to Child Psychiatry as a receptionist which turned out to be her love. With structural changes she moved back to Medical Records and after Katrina finished her Ochsner employment of 28 years as a front desk clerk in the hospital. She retired from Ochsner in 2006. Sue had a love of dance which landed her a title of tap dance state champion in Mississippi in her late teens. She also had a love for sports and played on her high school basketball team. She loved football and is a huge Ole Miss fan. Her other loves and passions in life are gardening, spending time on her patio, her 2 cats, and her family. She was always a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70001 on Monday, June 17, 2019. Visitation will being at 11:00 am with the service starting at 1:00 pm followed by interment. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary