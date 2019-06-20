Sue Vaurigaud Prestenbach, age 72, went to her heavenly home Wednesday June 12, 2019. She was a devout Catholic of Holy Ghost Parish in Hammond who fervently prayed the rosary for countless souls. Sue was a selfless individual who adored her family. She was a huge fan of the New Orleans Saints and enjoying watching each game. In addition to creating wonderful home-made candies and fudge, Sue also made sure every Christmas season that each and every child and grandchild had a decorative stocking to hang up with care, along with making sure everyone had special treats during every holiday. Sue was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, and friend who is already missed by all who knew and loved her. Sue leaves behind her loving husband of 32 years, Raymond Prestenbach; daughters, Cindy Buchholz Salvaggio (Philip Jr), Ellen Buchholz Johnson (Elmer); son, Victor Buchholz, Jr. (Sandy); sister, Ann Shumack; brothers, Joe Vaurigaud, and Chris Vaurigaud; grandchildren; Kaitlin Salvaggio, Trey Salvaggio, Zach Salvaggio, Jake Bickford, Trevor Bickford, Meghan Edwards, Steven Buchholz, Tammy (Mark) Heidenthal; great-grandchild, Amara Kay Bickford; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Leah and Edward Vaurigaud; brothers, Edward Vaurigaud Jr., Patrick Vaurigaud, and Michael Vaurigaud; sisters, Beverly Lejeune, Theresa 'TC' Skyles; and grandson, Trimann Johnson. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Hammond, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Father Cayet Mangiaracina will officiate the service.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019