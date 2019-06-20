Sue Vaurigaud Prestenbach

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Vaurigaud Prestenbach.
Service Information
Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond
12012 US 190
Hammond, LA
70401
(225)-567-1884
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sue Vaurigaud Prestenbach, age 72, went to her heavenly home Wednesday June 12, 2019. She was a devout Catholic of Holy Ghost Parish in Hammond who fervently prayed the rosary for countless souls. Sue was a selfless individual who adored her family. She was a huge fan of the New Orleans Saints and enjoying watching each game. In addition to creating wonderful home-made candies and fudge, Sue also made sure every Christmas season that each and every child and grandchild had a decorative stocking to hang up with care, along with making sure everyone had special treats during every holiday. Sue was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, and friend who is already missed by all who knew and loved her. Sue leaves behind her loving husband of 32 years, Raymond Prestenbach; daughters, Cindy Buchholz Salvaggio (Philip Jr), Ellen Buchholz Johnson (Elmer); son, Victor Buchholz, Jr. (Sandy); sister, Ann Shumack; brothers, Joe Vaurigaud, and Chris Vaurigaud; grandchildren; Kaitlin Salvaggio, Trey Salvaggio, Zach Salvaggio, Jake Bickford, Trevor Bickford, Meghan Edwards, Steven Buchholz, Tammy (Mark) Heidenthal; great-grandchild, Amara Kay Bickford; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Leah and Edward Vaurigaud; brothers, Edward Vaurigaud Jr., Patrick Vaurigaud, and Michael Vaurigaud; sisters, Beverly Lejeune, Theresa 'TC' Skyles; and grandson, Trimann Johnson. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Hammond, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Father Cayet Mangiaracina will officiate the service.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.