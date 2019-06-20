Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Vaurigaud Prestenbach. View Sign Service Information Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond 12012 US 190 Hammond , LA 70401 (225)-567-1884 Send Flowers Obituary

Sue Vaurigaud Prestenbach, age 72, went to her heavenly home Wednesday June 12, 2019. She was a devout Catholic of Holy Ghost Parish in Hammond who fervently prayed the rosary for countless souls. Sue was a selfless individual who adored her family. She was a huge fan of the New Orleans Saints and enjoying watching each game. In addition to creating wonderful home-made candies and fudge, Sue also made sure every Christmas season that each and every child and grandchild had a decorative stocking to hang up with care, along with making sure everyone had special treats during every holiday. Sue was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, and friend who is already missed by all who knew and loved her. Sue leaves behind her loving husband of 32 years, Raymond Prestenbach; daughters, Cindy Buchholz Salvaggio (Philip Jr), Ellen Buchholz Johnson (Elmer); son, Victor Buchholz, Jr. (Sandy); sister, Ann Shumack; brothers, Joe Vaurigaud, and Chris Vaurigaud; grandchildren; Kaitlin Salvaggio, Trey Salvaggio, Zach Salvaggio, Jake Bickford, Trevor Bickford, Meghan Edwards, Steven Buchholz, Tammy (Mark) Heidenthal; great-grandchild, Amara Kay Bickford; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Leah and Edward Vaurigaud; brothers, Edward Vaurigaud Jr., Patrick Vaurigaud, and Michael Vaurigaud; sisters, Beverly Lejeune, Theresa 'TC' Skyles; and grandson, Trimann Johnson. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Hammond, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Father Cayet Mangiaracina will officiate the service. Sue Vaurigaud Prestenbach, age 72, went to her heavenly home Wednesday June 12, 2019. She was a devout Catholic of Holy Ghost Parish in Hammond who fervently prayed the rosary for countless souls. Sue was a selfless individual who adored her family. She was a huge fan of the New Orleans Saints and enjoying watching each game. In addition to creating wonderful home-made candies and fudge, Sue also made sure every Christmas season that each and every child and grandchild had a decorative stocking to hang up with care, along with making sure everyone had special treats during every holiday. Sue was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, and friend who is already missed by all who knew and loved her. Sue leaves behind her loving husband of 32 years, Raymond Prestenbach; daughters, Cindy Buchholz Salvaggio (Philip Jr), Ellen Buchholz Johnson (Elmer); son, Victor Buchholz, Jr. (Sandy); sister, Ann Shumack; brothers, Joe Vaurigaud, and Chris Vaurigaud; grandchildren; Kaitlin Salvaggio, Trey Salvaggio, Zach Salvaggio, Jake Bickford, Trevor Bickford, Meghan Edwards, Steven Buchholz, Tammy (Mark) Heidenthal; great-grandchild, Amara Kay Bickford; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Leah and Edward Vaurigaud; brothers, Edward Vaurigaud Jr., Patrick Vaurigaud, and Michael Vaurigaud; sisters, Beverly Lejeune, Theresa 'TC' Skyles; and grandson, Trimann Johnson. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Hammond, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Father Cayet Mangiaracina will officiate the service. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close