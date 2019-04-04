In the late evening of March 28, 2019 by the providential hand of God, an Angel descended to the bedside of Sula Mae Wiggins in Atlanta Georgia, saying "The time of your departure has come. "You have fought the good fight, you have finished the race. You have kept the faith. Sula was a Native of New Orleans, Louisiana and a resident of Atlanta, Ga. for more than 30 years. She was educated in the New Orleans Public School System where she attended Walter L. Cohen Sr. High School. She was a member of New Macedonia Baptist Church in Riverdale, Georgia since 1998. Sula united with Samuel Miller & to their union, God blessed them with two beautiful daughters. Sula is survived by her 2 devoted loving daughters: Kashandra Leigh Wiggins & Samira Tyese Smith (Scott, Sr.); her loving mother Alma Gail Wells, two Grandsons, Scott LaJuan Smith Jr. & Samuel Lee Smith, of Atlanta, GA. Siblings, Beverly Williams (Victor) of New Orleans, La., Virgie Wells, Frank Wells Jr, Nicole, Deideria , Tynekia & Mia Wells all residing in Atlanta, Ga. three aunts Barbara Anderson, Olivia "(Sandra)" & Laureen Stokes, two uncles, Idel Wallace & Jerome Wallace (Sula's Godfather). She also leaves loving memories with a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends. Sula was preceded in death by her only son Javon Brent Wiggins, Grandmother Bessie C. Stokes, aunt, Janice Stokes, uncles, Henry Stokes, Oliver Stokes Sr. and Johnny Rickey Stokes. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Historic St. James A.M.E Church 222 N. Roman St. NOLA at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9::00 a.m. (until funeral time). Interment Providence Memorial Park Cemetery 8200 Airline Dr. Metairie, La. 70003. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. NOLA 70113 (504) 523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary