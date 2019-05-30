Susan Elizabeth Gremillion, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 64. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Reginald and Odell Gremillion; and her brother, Lloyd Gremillion. Susan is the cherished sister of Stephen Gremillion (Joan), Richard Gremillion, Jeanne Taranto (John), David Gremillion (Tammy), and Nancy Gremillion. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Susan was employed by Hancock/Whitney Bank for over 40 years where she made many life-long friends. She was very kind and compassionate to everyone. Susan especially enjoyed her ritual of baking snickerdoodles with her nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews who adored her. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Monday, June 3, 2019 beginning at 9:00AM followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00AM at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the . Private Family Interment at a later date. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 3, 2019