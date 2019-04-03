The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
More Obituaries for Susan O'Donnell
Susan L. O'Donnell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan L. O'Donnell Obituary
Susan L. O'Donnell passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the age of 58. Beloved mother of Robert J. O'Donnell. Daughter of Bettie and Raymond LeBlanc. Sister of Tina L. Bower, (the late Scott), and Brenda L. Stanifer (Jim). Aunt of Jason Pitre (Ashley), Lindsay Hohle (Jeremy), Lauren Bower (Nilly), and Jessica Pitre. Also survived by a host of great-nieces and nephews. Susan enjoyed fishing and going to her camp. She was a native of Algiers, LA and a resident of Belle Chasse, LA for the past 24 years. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11am until 2pm at the home of Brenda Stanifer. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019
