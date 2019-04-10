Susan Taillon Simon passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the age of 73. She was a native of Reserve and a resident of LaPlace. Susan enjoyed bird watching, reading and loved butterflies. What she enjoyed most was spending time with her grandchildren. Beloved wife of Kelsey Anthony Simon. Loving mother of Stacy Herbert, Kevin Simon (Rebecca) and Brandy Jones. Grandmother of Katie and Jonathan Herbert, Chloe, Kelson, and Corinne Simon and Bryce and Brandt Jones. Daughter of the late Bertha Taillon and Napoleon Taillon, Sr. Sister of Roger, Napoleon Jr. and the late Yvonne, Ruby, Albert, Mary, and Lionel. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and family members. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1550 Hwy 44, Reserve on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation at the church from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. Peter Cemetery. Arrangements by Millet-Guidry Funeral Home. Please share your memories and condolences at www.milletguidry.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary