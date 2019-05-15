Susie Brooks, age 78, rejoiced out of this world on Monday, May 6, 2019. She is preceded in death by her son, Kelvin E. Brooks; parents, Henry and Essie M. Portis; and 4 siblings, Robert, Leroy, and Willie Portis, and Ora Nell Tanks. She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Derrick Brooks (Darlene); 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 siblings; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11:00AM, at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 5051 Kinterbish 10, Cuba, AL with Bishop Johnny M. Williams officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the hour of service. Public Wake on Thursday, May 16, 2019, 5:00PM-8:00PM at Professional Funeral Services, 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, NOLA. Interment Mount Zion Cemetery, Cuba, AL. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116, (504) 948-7447.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 18, 2019