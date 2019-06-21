The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Duplessis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Marie Duplessis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Suzanne Marie Duplessis Obituary
Suzanne Marie Duplessis passed away on June 18, 2019 at the age of 52 years. Beloved daughter of Felix B. Duplessis Jr. and the late Barbara Proctor Duplessis. Step-daughter of Jennifer Lawrence Duplessis. Sister of Jason A. Duplessis, Christopher K. Johnston (Ginny) and Barrett A. Johnston, M.D. (Catherine Smith). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private Graveside Services were held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Westlawn Memorial Park in Gretna, LA. Mothe Funeral Home is assisting the family during this time. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
Download Now