|
|
Suzanne Marie Duplessis passed away on June 18, 2019 at the age of 52 years. Beloved daughter of Felix B. Duplessis Jr. and the late Barbara Proctor Duplessis. Step-daughter of Jennifer Lawrence Duplessis. Sister of Jason A. Duplessis, Christopher K. Johnston (Ginny) and Barrett A. Johnston, M.D. (Catherine Smith). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private Graveside Services were held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Westlawn Memorial Park in Gretna, LA. Mothe Funeral Home is assisting the family during this time. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 22, 2019