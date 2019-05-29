The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Services
Garden of Memories
4900 Airline Drive
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 833-3786
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi
631 State St.
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi
631 State St.
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Suzette Toups Obituary
Suzette Toups passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the age of 64. She is survived by her fiancé of 14 years, Danny Jena, and her nephew, Paul Hubbard. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Alice Toups, and her sister, Janet Hubbard. Suzette attended Our Lady of Good Counsel and St. Henry's Grammar School and graduated high school from Fortier High. She loved her many friends and her two poodles: Francis and Beth. She enjoyed riding her bike, going to lunch and dinner with her fiancé, and watching wrestling. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial service at St. Francis of Assisi, 631 State St. New Orleans, LA 70118 on Friday, May 31, 2019. Visitation will begin at 12:00 Noon with a Mass at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi, 631 State St. New Orleans, LA 70118. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to May 31, 2019
