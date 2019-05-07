Sybil Ann Boudreaux, age 73, passed away on Sunday morning, May 5, 2019 in her home in River Ridge due to complications of LBD. Born May 20, 1945 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where her father was stationed in the U.S. Navy. She attended Saint Raphael grammar school, St. Mary's Dominican High School (president of the National Honor Society senior year), Georgia State University in Atlanta, and Vanderbilt University. She earned a masters in library science from LSU and a masters in history from UNO. Sybil was employed from 1975-2012 as a reference librarian and a Louisiana Collections librarian at UNO's Earl K. Long Library. During her tenure at UNO, Sybil served as Chair of the UNO Athletic Council, NCAA Faculty Athletics Representative, and was very active in the UNO Federation of Teachers. She also served on numerous university committees and was also active with several professional library associations. Sybil is survived by her loving life companion of over 40 years, Arthur Carpenter, her loving mother Frances Matula Boudreaux, sister Eileen Boudreaux, brother Kenneth Boudreaux and sister-in-law Ana Pace Boudreaux. Also survived by her four nieces, Cristin Rae Bowman (Jackie Sheridan), Erin Coy Bowman, Michelle Boudreaux Calub (Ryan), Colette Boudreaux, and caring step-son Jake Carpenter. Preceded in death by her father Edwin Charles Boudreaux, Jr., her grandmother Annie Matula, and grandparents Edwin and Anna Boudreaux. Sybil was an exceptionally kind person who loved her family, cooking, sports, travel, and New Orleans. She will be dearly missed by the many she touched throughout her life. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Private burial services following at Ellis Cemetery in Franklinton, LA. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 10, 2019