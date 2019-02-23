|
|
Sydney Fertel passed away on February 22, 2019, beloved husband of 70 years to Joyce Fertel. Son of the late Nettie and Barney Fertel. Brother of the late Bluma Wolfson. Half-brother of Dr. Norman (Esther) Fertel. Brother-in-law of J. Joseph (Lee) Blotner. Father of Barbara (Robert) Stern, Dr. Dan (Marcy) Fertel, Dr. Alan (Jennifer) Fertel, Grandfather of Lindsey (Sam) Rothenberg, Dr. Allison (Aaron) Ruff, Rachel, Dr. Simone and Mark Fertel, Jessica Harris and Carey (Dr. David) Simmons. Great-grandfather of Asher, Ezra and Miles Rothenberg, Lucy, Charlie and Simon Ruff and Noah and Lucas Simmons. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Sydney was the former owner of City Furniture. He was a native of New Orleans, grew up in Cleveland, Ohio before moving back to New Orleans. A Service will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 11:30 am at New Beth Israel Cemetery, Elysian Fields Avenue, New Orleans. Rabbi Gabriel Greenberg Officiating. Arrangements by Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd. Information 504-835-2341. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019