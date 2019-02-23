The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
1600 North Causeway Blvd
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 835-2341
Resources
More Obituaries for Sydney Fertel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sydney Fertel

Obituary Condolences

Sydney Fertel Obituary
Sydney Fertel passed away on February 22, 2019, beloved husband of 70 years to Joyce Fertel. Son of the late Nettie and Barney Fertel. Brother of the late Bluma Wolfson. Half-brother of Dr. Norman (Esther) Fertel. Brother-in-law of J. Joseph (Lee) Blotner. Father of Barbara (Robert) Stern, Dr. Dan (Marcy) Fertel, Dr. Alan (Jennifer) Fertel, Grandfather of Lindsey (Sam) Rothenberg, Dr. Allison (Aaron) Ruff, Rachel, Dr. Simone and Mark Fertel, Jessica Harris and Carey (Dr. David) Simmons. Great-grandfather of Asher, Ezra and Miles Rothenberg, Lucy, Charlie and Simon Ruff and Noah and Lucas Simmons. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Sydney was the former owner of City Furniture. He was a native of New Orleans, grew up in Cleveland, Ohio before moving back to New Orleans. A Service will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 11:30 am at New Beth Israel Cemetery, Elysian Fields Avenue, New Orleans. Rabbi Gabriel Greenberg Officiating. Arrangements by Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd. Information 504-835-2341. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
Download Now