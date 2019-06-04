Sylvester Randolph Scott lll (Randy) a U.S. Navy Veteran was born on March 22, 1961, and departed this life on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Sylvester was a graduate of Alcee Fortier Senior High School and LSU University. Sylvester was the son of Cardella Scott and the late Sylvester Scott Jr. Father of Travis Scott (Dronzalet), Iquita Willis and Breion Walter. Brother of Toni Scott-Daniel (Edward), Cathy Broussard Moore and Tomica Brock. Devoted friend of Gloria Washington. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Deontavis Scott, Travarous Scott, Travis Scott Jr., Breal Brastfield, Joel Brastfield Jr., Lebron Walter and Ihliyah Willis and a host of relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Paster, Officers and Members of Little Zion Baptist Church, Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Church Hospitality Ministries, Pentecostal Baptist Church Golden Ages and Franklin Avenue Baptist Church along with Vinson Guard Service and Leidenheimer Baking Company are invited to attend the Visitation and Funeral Services on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Little Zion Baptist Church, 3231 Audubon Street, New Orleans, LA 70125. Visitation: 8:00 am followed by funeral services at 9:00 am. Interment: Southeast Louisiana Veteran Cemetery 34888 Grantham College Dr., Slidell, LA 70460. You May sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary