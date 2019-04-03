Sylvia Bordelon Fastoff passed away March 31, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born on February 15, 1943 to Winton & Mamie Bordelon in New Orleans. Attended grammar school at St. Joseph in New Orleans, and later attended Marksville High School in Marksville, LA. She moved back to New Orleans and worked at BellSouth Telephone Company for 10 years. Married to Adam L. Fastoff, Sr. who preceded her in death. Their marriage lasted 26 wonderful years, and shared four devoted children. Adam L. Fastoff Jr., Angelle M. Fastoff, Annette F. Terrell and Alison F. Smith. She was a homemaker for many years returning to work for Jefferson Parish Schools in Child Nutrition for 10 years. Preceded in death by her beloved son, Adam L. Fastoff, Jr. Dearly loved by her grandchildren Christian L. Smith, Joseph E. Fastoff, Grant M. Smith, Chloe A. Terrell, Griffin E. Terrell and Sons-in-law Brett E. Terrell and Stephan G. Smith Survived by her brother, Stephen P. Bordelon, his wife Gloria D. Bordelon, and their children Pamela A. Bordelon and the late Stephen P. Bordelon, Jr. Also survived by many relatives and friends. Special thanks to Dr. Cosgriff & his staff, Dr. Page, Lakeside Hospice & Dr. Mignonne Mary for all their dedication. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 901 Beverly Garden Dr., Metairie, LA on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12:30 PM. Visitation at the church Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please extend your love in honor of Sylvia B. Fastoff with a donation to . The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary