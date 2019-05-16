Sylvia Jamison, aged 80, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Jefferson Parish, LA. Born in New Orleans, LA on April 23, 1939, Sylvia leaves to cherish her memory, two sons: Waynell and Cedric Jamison; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Her Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Galilee Baptist Church, 1528 Louisa Street, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park, 10400 Old Gentilly Road, New Orleans, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019