Sylvia M. Brown Tybussek passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was 81 years old. Loving wife of the late Peter L. Tybussek. Daughter of the late Robert Brown and Isabel Connelly Brown. Raised and cherished by Hazel and Harry Ducote. Sylvia was the devoted mother of Valerie Tybussek Spiehler (Rodney) and Jimmie L. Tybussek (Lynn). Grandmother of Chantel Spiehler Byrnes (Stephen), Chad Spiehler (Sara), Nikki Spiehler Turner (Jacob), Jimmie M. Tybussek, and Brandy Tybussek. Great-grandmother of Jeremy and Julia Byrnes, Gavin and Jane Spiehler, Gage Tybussek, Isabelle Caronna, and Kayla Kuchler. Sylvia was an active member of Chit Chat, AARP #3926, Golden Ages and the Ochsner Golden Opportunity Club. She had an adventurous spirit and found great joy and freedom in travelling with her friends. She was proud to say that she visited every state in the country…except Oregon. If you happen to find yourself in Oregon, buy a magnet in her memory. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Sylvia to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue Street, in Chalmette, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. A funeral mass will be held in her honor at 1:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to COPD research, through the . To sign and view the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 14, 2019