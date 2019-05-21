Sylvia Obregon Moffitt passed away peacefully after her battle with pancreatic cancer on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the age of 76. She was born on August 3rd, 1942. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Moffitt and mother of the late Eric Moffitt, she is survived by her loving son Keith Moffitt and his fiancé, Amy. She was the daughter of the late Manuel Obregon and Feliz Gonzales Obregon. Loving sister of the late Senaida Lozano, Soveida Obregon, Saul Obregon and cousin, raised by Feliz and Manuel, Richard Castillo. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews: Arthur Stopper, Elizabeth Jordan, Mary Stopper, James Stopper, Dee Anne Linares and Saul Obregon. Sylvia was raised on a farm in Frio County, TX. She was a true friend to many, never knew a stranger, and her loving smile will truly be missed by many. She was a very accomplished woman; a nurse for many years, fabulous tennis player, caretaker of her late husband and sister. She was always caring for others before caring for herself. She even cared for many cats in the town of Dilley, TX. She spent the last 10 months of her life under the care of her son Keith and his fiancé, Amy who were with her as she took her last breath at 6:45 Wednesday morning. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Sylvia's life at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a gathering on Friday beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. E.J. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 31, 2019