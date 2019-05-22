Syril Fairard Boudoin departed this life on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Marrero, LA. He was 45 years old and a native of Marrero, LA. Syril was born on March 16, 1975 to the union of Chester Edward Boudoin Jr. and Iris Rosella Stewart Boudoin. Syril, known as 'SBI' and affectionally known by his mother and sisters as 'Syboo' was educated in the Jefferson Parish School System. His character and professional career started at a very early age. Words that could describe his character are too many to list. Loving fiancée of Keely Rivera. Devoted father of Tremaine, Syril Jr., Syrian and Syrinee. Stepfather of Elicia. Grandfather of Devin. Brother of Patrick (Geralyn), Chester III (Marion), Julius (ex-wife Joella), Marlon (Vanessa), Glen, Khalid, Iris (Jimmy), Ramzan, Nina (Damian), Rasheda, Jada and the late Dion Anthony. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Chester Edward Boudoin Sr and Matilda Jane Edwards and his maternal grandparents Sullivan 'Buddy' Stewart and Victoria 'Vicky' Miles Stewart. He also leaves to cherish his memories a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, numerous friends and a community for which we are forever indebted. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Stephens Baptist Church 1738 L. B. Landry Ave. New Orleans, LA 70114 at 11 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Rev. Dr. Norman Francis host pastor. Pastor Willie Green officiating. Interment will follow at McDonoghville Cemetery in Gretna, LA. Words that the family would like to express: "As a large family, the love, monetary gifts and most importantly prayers have gotten us to the Celebration of Life of our beloved brother. It is our only prayer to the heavens is that the gifts we have received be doubled and triple to those who gave us their support." Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019