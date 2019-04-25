Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Taahirah Nadir. View Sign Service Information Professional Funeral Services Inc 1449 N Claiborne Ave New Orleans , LA 70116 (504)-948-7447 Send Flowers Obituary

Taahirah Nadir bravely departed this life surrounded by her family on Monday, April 22, 2019. Irma Faye Turner, as she was known, before accepting Al-Islam, followed in her mother's footsteps and became a Muslim at the tender age of 17 years. She was the owner of Clear Head Learning Centers East and Westbank, Nadir's Event Hall, Emma D's Cajun Seasoning and most recently the Clear Head Westbank Adult Daycare. Daughter of the late Charles E. Turner Sr. and Emma Kamilyah Abdullah (Emma Dee Wilson); beloved wife of 43 years of Sharif Nadir; loving mother of Shareefah Mason (Dwayne), Sultana Eugene, Dejuan Daniel, Ayesha, Jihad, Bernard and Shannon Nadir; endearing grandmother of Paul Eugene Jr., Kevin and Tevin Smith, Hasan Eugene, Dejuan Daniel Jr., Amir Weber; Sanai and Saidah Mason, Aaliyah Eugene, Imari and Imani Daniel; caring sister of Galithia Johnson, Gill, Desmond and Theodore Turner, and Kenneth and Timothy Quillers; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. Relatives, friends of the family, and employees of Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office and Criminal District Court, Family Dollar Store, and patrons/families of Clear Head Westbank Adult Daycare are invited to attend the Jinazah Services on Friday, April 26, 2019, 10:00AM, at Professional Funeral Services, 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA; Visitation from 9AM-10AM. Interment Islamic Cemetery, Slidell, LA. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116, 504-948-7447.

