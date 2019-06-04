Tameka L. Bell, 44, native and resident of New Orleans, passed away on May 26, 2019. Services will be held on Saturday June 8th at Little Zion Baptist Church, 4821 Earhart Blvd., New Orleans, LA. Visitation will take place at 9 a.m. with funeral services at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Luxe, 10040 I-10 Service Rd, after the interment. Final arrangements entrusted to N A James Funeral Home, Hammond, LA. Please sign the guestbook at www.NAJamesFH.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 8, 2019