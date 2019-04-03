Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tamika Nicole Tate Clerk. View Sign

Tamika Nicole Tate Clerk transitioned into eternal rest Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was the devoted wife of Shenard L. Clerk Sr. and loving mother of Tayah Elise Clerk and Shenard L. Clerk Jr. Tamika also leaves to cherish her memory, her mother Carla Tate Ward (Rickey Ward), her father Roland Paynes, four sisters Kayla Paynes, Jada Carter, Tenisha Heard, and Rolanda Revish, maternal grandparents David and Audrey Tate Sr., mother and father-in-law Charlie and Lenor Clerk Sr., and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Tamika was a product of Jefferson Parish Public School System, and a graduate of L.W. Higgins High School class of 2000. Tamika was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Marie Wright and Nelson Paynes. The celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Greater Old Zion Missionary Baptist Church pastored by Rev. Matt Turner. Viewing will be from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Restlawn Cemetery in Avondale, LA. Professional services provided by Murray Henderson Funeral. Funeral Home Murray Henderson Funeral Home

1209 Teche St

New Orleans , LA 70114

