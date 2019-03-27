Tammy Lynn Allemand, age 58 gained her wings and went to Heaven on Friday, March 15, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Beloved wife of Randolph "Randy" Allemand. Mother of Timothy Allemand (Brandi) and Jody Allemand (Macy). Grandmother of Gage Allemand, Skyler Allemand and Shaynie Landry. Daughter of the late Lester F. Guillot and Betty Reiss Guillot. Beloved sister of Steven F. Guillot (Heidi) and the late Debra Guilbeaux (Ray). Tammy is also survived by several sisters and brothers-in-law; mother-in-law and close friend, Dotty Allemand and several nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to the Staff in ICU and Doctors at West Jefferson Hospital for their care. Family and friends are invited to attend the memorial visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10AM until 1PM. A Memorial Mass will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 1PM. Interment will be held privately at a later date. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary