Tayari K. Williams was born on July 1, 1976 and passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Daughter of the late Betty Williams and Melvin Rothchilds. Mother of Charles Williams, Taft Williams, Corey Williams, Corielle Washington and Ivyierra Washington. Sister of Lawrence Howard "Rock", Malcolm Williams, Roderick Williams, Melvina Givens, Morticia Moore, Jermaine Rothchilds and Belinda Johnson-El. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Officers and Members of Household of Faith, Celebration Church and Evergreen B.C. Employees and Staff of Entergy and Felix Restaurant are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Household of Faith, 9300 I-10 Service Road from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 am. Private Burial. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019