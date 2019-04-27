Ted A. Nunez, Jr. passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was 51 years old. Son of Mary Ellen Nunez and the late Ted Anthony Nunez. He was the cherished husband of Debbie Grandich. Loving father of Zachary Nunez, Travis Nunez, Jade Hayles, and Zoe Wallace. Grandfather of Jacob and Aidin Nunez. He was the brother of Tony Nunez, Troy Nunez, Chase Nunez, Amanda Nunez and the late Jimmy "Butsie" Nunez. Ted was a native of St. Bernard Parish but made his home wherever he found himself. He was an avid traveler and took advantage of every opportunity to see new places around the country. He loved fishing, shooting skeet and playing billiards, but was never happier than when he was cooking and spending time with his family. He had a great admiration for all things nautical and took great pride in being a veteran of Operation Desert Storm. Ted was much loved by his family and friends and will be forever missed by all who knew him. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue Street, in Chalmette. A memorial service will be held in his honor at 11:00 AM. To sign and view the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2019