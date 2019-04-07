|
|
Teresa Anne Poppiti passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the age of 69. A longtime resident of Jefferson Parish, she was born in Hudson, New York and more recently resided in Angie, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Anthony Carlo Poppiti and Lorida Dupuy Poppiti. Mother of Scott Lawrence; Sister of Josie Poppiti McNamara, Rena Marie Poppiti and the late Charlie Poppiti; Aunt of Danielle Poppiti (Allen Jones) and Grandaunt of Ivy Charleen, Allen Jr., and Alexandria Jones. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, LA on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. until service time. Interment will be private. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019