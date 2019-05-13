Teresa Kelley Mire Kropp, cherished mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend was peacefully called home to be with the Lord on May 11, 2019. She was an employee of Loyola and LSU School of Dentistry where she formed many lasting friendships. She dedicated her time to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and St. Francis Xavier Church where she received the St. Louis Award in 2007. A lifelong resident of the New Orleans area, she was born on June 23, 1926 to Albert Raymond and Teresa Bornman Kelley. Beloved wife of the late Ory J. Mire, Sr. and the late Anthony "Tony" Kropp. She is survived by her sons, Ory J. Mire, Jr. (Cheryl), Richard J. Mire (Beverly), Michael G. Mire (Cheryl), six grandchildren, Ory "Trey" Mire, III, Kelly Mire Drury, Michelle Mire Laines, Christine Mire Darrah, Ryann Malone, Graham Malone, and numerous nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 448 Metairie Road on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm, followed by interment in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation at church will be from 12:00 pm until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Francis Xavier Church in Metairie, LA. JACOB SCHOEN & SON in charge of the arrangements. To view and sign the register book, visit www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 13 to May 14, 2019