Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Margaret "Tisa" Magruder. View Sign Service Information Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc 110 Necaise Ave Bay Saint Louis , MS 39520 (228)-467-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Teresa "Tisa" Margaret Magruder, 67, of Waveland, MS passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Waveland, MS. She was of the Catholic Faith. Tisa graduated from Buras High School in 1969, from USL in 1973, and received her Masters from UNO. She was a Louisiana elementary school teacher for 40 years. Tisa taught Special Ed in Plaquemines Parish, ESL to Vietnamese children in Jefferson Parish, and T-1 to her Cyprus Cove Elementary students in Slidell. She was a wonderful and loving daughter, sister, aunt and great-aunt who will be missed greatly by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Magruder. She is survived by her mother, Anne C. Magruder of Bay St. Louis, MS; three brothers, Lawrence H. Magruder, Jr. (Mary Lou) of Violet, LA, David Ray Magruder (Debbie) of Independence, LA and Daniel Deveil Magruder of Destin, FL; sister, Susan Magruder (John Noonan) of Diamondhead, MS; numerous nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to : 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. A private service will be held at a later date. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the services. Teresa "Tisa" Margaret Magruder, 67, of Waveland, MS passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Waveland, MS. She was of the Catholic Faith. Tisa graduated from Buras High School in 1969, from USL in 1973, and received her Masters from UNO. She was a Louisiana elementary school teacher for 40 years. Tisa taught Special Ed in Plaquemines Parish, ESL to Vietnamese children in Jefferson Parish, and T-1 to her Cyprus Cove Elementary students in Slidell. She was a wonderful and loving daughter, sister, aunt and great-aunt who will be missed greatly by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Magruder. She is survived by her mother, Anne C. Magruder of Bay St. Louis, MS; three brothers, Lawrence H. Magruder, Jr. (Mary Lou) of Violet, LA, David Ray Magruder (Debbie) of Independence, LA and Daniel Deveil Magruder of Destin, FL; sister, Susan Magruder (John Noonan) of Diamondhead, MS; numerous nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to : 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. A private service will be held at a later date. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the services. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.