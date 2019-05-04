Teresa "Tisa" Margaret Magruder, 67, of Waveland, MS passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Waveland, MS. She was of the Catholic Faith. Tisa graduated from Buras High School in 1969, from USL in 1973, and received her Masters from UNO. She was a Louisiana elementary school teacher for 40 years. Tisa taught Special Ed in Plaquemines Parish, ESL to Vietnamese children in Jefferson Parish, and T-1 to her Cyprus Cove Elementary students in Slidell. She was a wonderful and loving daughter, sister, aunt and great-aunt who will be missed greatly by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Magruder. She is survived by her mother, Anne C. Magruder of Bay St. Louis, MS; three brothers, Lawrence H. Magruder, Jr. (Mary Lou) of Violet, LA, David Ray Magruder (Debbie) of Independence, LA and Daniel Deveil Magruder of Destin, FL; sister, Susan Magruder (John Noonan) of Diamondhead, MS; numerous nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to : 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. A private service will be held at a later date. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the services.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 5, 2019