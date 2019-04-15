Terrance Andre Paige, age 51, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 at Methodist Hospital. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and was a lifelong resident of New Orleans, Louisiana. He was the treasured son of Vernetta (Miner) Paige and Roy Paige, Sr., and beloved grandson of the late Harry and Hilda Miner. He attended Marion Abramson Sr. High School and Delgado Community College. He faithfully served his country during the Gulf War and was honorably discharged from the United States Army. He was an avid Saints fan, loved animals, and enjoyed giving to various charities. He is survived by his brothers Roy Paige, Jr. and David Paige, and sisters: Karen (Murray) Sorapuru and Donna Taylor. He was the adored Uncle Tee to a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Also sadly missed by his aunts Hattie Miner and Mary Miner Woods, and uncles Warren Miner, Melvin Miner, and James Miner. He also leaves behind many cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by aunts: Vernola Miner, Clara Jones, and Marie Bertrand and uncle Frank (Charlie) Miner. Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, Louisiana. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary