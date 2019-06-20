Terrell 'Terry' Jackson, born February 24, 1955, to the late Mary L.B. Jackson and the late Allen Jackson, departed this life on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the age of 64. He was a native of New Orleans, and a resident of Baton Rouge and Shreveport, Louisiana. Terrell was raised in a Godly home. He was baptized at an early age at St. Rose Baptist Church, and had a familial association with Third Shiloh M.B.C. of New Orleans, Louisiana. He attended schools and programs throughout the States of Louisiana and Texas. Terrell is preceded in death by both parents, Mary and Allen Jackson; two brothers: Larry Jackson Sr. and John Wesley White; and his oldest sister Marguerite Jackson Fields. He is survived by six (6) sisters and one (1) brother: Roberta Fly, Victoria Washington, Deborah J. Jackson, Nancy J. Williams, Mary L. Jackson, Cheryl J. Holmes-Hightower, and Robert L. Jackson Sr. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 22, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Albert E. Fly, Sr. of Raising the Standard Ministries, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary