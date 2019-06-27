|
Baby Terrell Riley Andrews passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. Daughter of Eonca K. Favorite and Terrell Rodney Andrews, Sr. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue at 10:00 am. Private Burial. You may sign the guestbook on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 29, 2019