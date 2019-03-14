The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Abundant Life Tabernacle
1701 Franklin Ave.
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Abundant Life Tabernacle
1701 Franklin Ave.
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Terrol Anthony "Skemero" Payne, a lifelong resident of New Orleans, La., entered into eternal life on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 8:35am at the age of 42. He was born on November 2, 1976 to Stephanie Millon Payne and late Carroll Payne Jr. He was proceeded in death by his brother Carroll "Pete" Payne III Grandparents and father Carroll Payne Sr. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his Mother Stephanie Payne, two brothers Jamon Millon and Darryl Monroe , one sister Carol Smith four children: Terriell Everidge, Terrion Strauss, Shanta and Terrol Gilbert and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, other family and many friends. Relatives, friends of the family, UMC, local nightclubs and the whole 6th ward Nation are all invited to attend a funeral service Saturday March 16, 2019 at Abundant Life Tabernacle, 1701 Franklin Ave., New Orleans, LA 70117. Visitation starts at 9:00 am a services at 10:00 am. Dr. Tyrone G. Jefferson Jr., senior pastor, officiating. Interment will be private. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019
