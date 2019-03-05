The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
Terry Lee
Terry G. Lee Sr.


Terry G. Lee Sr. Obituary
Terry G. Lee Sr. passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the age of 78. Born on May 8, 1940 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Henry and Alexandria C. Lee. Beloved husband of Mrs. Mary Caulfield Lee, cherished father of James David (Amanda), Terry Lee Jr. (Jessica), James Belsome III (Misti) and Michael Belsome. Loving grandfather of Matthew, Joseph, Savanna, Annika, Taylor, Ethan, Alaina, Bryce (Gabby), Kelsey, Sarah, Cheyenne, Shayna, Tony and Brennen. Great-Grandfather of Roman, Cataleya, Jayla, Trinity, Promise, Aamoni and Draden. Terry has entered the gates of heaven to be reunited with his three siblings, Gilbert Lee (Ginger), Howard Lee and Mary Ann Parta (Steve). Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services being held at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, located at 5101 Westbank Expressway in Marrero, Louisiana. A Mass will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1:00pm. Visitation will be from 10:00am until 1:00pm. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019
