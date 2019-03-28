The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Terry Scott
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
Terry Lee Scott, Sr. departed this life at on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 64. He was a native of Waterproof, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Terry received his welding certification and became a first class welder with Avondale Shipyard for many years. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Tina) Vance Scott. Devoted father of Terry Scott, Jr., Antoinette Scott -Ray, Tonya Calvin, and the late Terrill Scott. Grandfather of the late Devonta Daniel Scott. Son of the late Willie Lee and Mary Lewis Scott. Grandson of the late Cecelia Elliott, Willie Lewis, Price Scott, and Zeanna Rogers. Brother of Ronnie, Richard, Tom, and Eugene Scott, Alberta Brown, Willie Ann Williams (Chris) and the late Cornelius Scott, Rosemary Hayden, Dianne Baptiste, Anna Laura Love, and Geraldine Scott. Uncle of the late Johnathan Walker, also survived by 19 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Brian Walker, Touch of Love Ministry, Officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above named parlor. Interment: Will Be Private. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019
