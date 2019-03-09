Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Terry Barrois was born in New Orleans, LA on April 11,1949 and passed away January 1, 2019 at home in Shreveport, LA at the age of 69. Beloved wife of Richard Barrois. Mother of Shawn Marie Davis (Myron). Grandmother of Ashley Burman (Joey), Dylan Harris (Chynah). Great-Grandmaw of Kaleb, Dominick, Daxton. Daughter of the late Novelle Hanna Prinz and Roger Erwin Prinz. Sister of Deborah L. Sessums (Becky), Gary L. Prinz (Theresa), Stacey P. Ruiz (Robert), Mark J. Prinz. Survived by an Aunt and by many cousins, nieces, nephews. She is also survived by many loving relatives and friends especially her high school BFF'S Sandy Firmin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial service being held at Lake Lawn Cemetery, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., on Thursday April 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. by gravesite LLP Patio South Corridor E, Tear A, Crip 23.

