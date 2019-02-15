Retired USAF Chief Master Sergeant Terry Osgood was finally reunited with his beloved bride on Friday, February 8, 2019. Terry passed peacefully at the home of his granddaughter, Riki Zammit, and her husband Eric, where he has lived the last four years. During those years he formed close and loving bonds with three of his great granddaughters, Emma, Anna and Lia, and was elated to learn that Riki and Eric are expecting another bundle of joy this summer. Terry was born in Minneapolis, MN to the late Robert and Louise Osgood. He was the third born of five children. He is preceded in death by his older brothers, Robert "Bobby" Osgood and Richard "Dick" Osgood. He is survived by his younger siblings, Ruth and Donald "Donnie" Osgood. Terry is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. Terry's 38 yearlong commitment to the United States Air Force is second only to his 60 yearlong commitment to the love of his life, the late Delores June Osgood. The family will always remember the love and adoration with which he spoke to and of his cherished wife. Terry and "Dee" built a beautiful family together of four children. He is survived by daughters Teri Ann (Rick) Brown and Barbara Bergman, and sons Michael (Jana) Osgood and Timothy Osgood. He is preceded in death by daughter-in-love Michelle (Tim) Osgood. His children gave him a rather large family he was extremely proud of. He is survived by grandchildren Jack (Monica) Bergman, Shannon (Lee) Vial, Riki (Eric) Zammit, Jessica (Zain) Stillinger, Harley (Stephanie) Osgood, Ian Osgood, Jacob Osgood and John Osgood. His great grandchildren were his absolute pride and joy. He is survived by Lee Vial, Tyler Frickey, Michael Vial, Riley Stillinger, Anna Lacoste, Lia Lacoste, Emma Zammit, Jaxon Osgood, Bryce Osgood, Ansley Osgood, and Baby Zammit due in August. Terry lived a long and fulfilled life, and his family is grateful for all the years they got to share with him. He was a dedicated patriot, loved model cars, loved building and fixing things, and all things chocolate. He loved his wife more than precious life itself. He loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren deeply. They were his greatest source of pride. His memory will live on in all who loved him. The family is very thankful for all of the love and support they've been shown in this difficult time. The immediate family will have a private memorial at a later date. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.HCalexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary